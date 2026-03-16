EU discusses prospects for Strait of Hormuz reopening

“Now, it is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and that is why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard, from the European side,” she said.

As is known, the U.S. is working on forming an international coalition to ensure control over the Strait of Hormuz, with an announcement expected later this week. President Donald Trump has called on France, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, and South Korea to join “joint efforts” aimed at lifting the blockade on oil transit in the Persian Gulf - a disruption that has already driven oil prices sharply higher.

Earlier, Trump warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member states do not support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.