EU deploys new sanctions on Iran over Hormuz restrictions

According to the EU Council press release, the European Union has imposed restrictive measures on two individuals and one entity linked to Iran over actions it says threaten freedom of navigation in the Middle East, particularly in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Council of the EU said on Monday it had added the Hormozgan Provincial Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) to its sanctions list, along with two Iranian nationals, for alleged involvement in policies that undermine lawful maritime transit.

The measures also target Mohammad Akbarzadeh and Hamid Hosseini.

According to the Council, the IRGC Navy has effectively taken control of the Strait of Hormuz and implemented a system that requires vessels to submit documentation on cargo and destination. The Hormozgan Provincial Command then uses this information to screen and approve transit. The EU said the system functions as a de facto toll regime and is accompanied by harassment and threats against commercial shipping.

Akbarzadeh, described as the Deputy Commander for Political Affairs and the spokesperson for the IRGC Navy, is accused of threatening to use missiles or drones against vessels passing through the strait. Hosseini, a Representative of Iran’s Oil and Petrochemical Exporters’ Union, is said to have promoted the requirement that ships undergo assessment and pay transit fees for safe passage.

The listed entity and individuals are now subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to them. The two individuals are also subject to an EU travel ban.

Under the current listings, the restrictions now target 26 individuals and legal entities, along with 27 organizations from various countries.

The EU said the decision follows earlier conclusions of the European Council calling for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026) and for stronger protection of maritime security and freedom of navigation.

In May 2026, the sanctions framework was expanded to allow the EU to target those involved in activities that undermine maritime transit in the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the conflict in the Middle East and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz had led to a sharp deterioration in global economic prospects, according to the May edition of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Chief Economists’ Outlook.