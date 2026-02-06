EU considers longer stays for several non-EU professionals

Under existing rules, visitors from non-EU countries may stay in the Schengen Area for no more than 90 days within a 180-day period. However, the Commission has suggested that this restriction may be eased for select professional groups whose work supports economic growth and cross-border cooperation.

In a policy document, the Commission identified six categories of occupations that could qualify for extended stays. These include touring artists, professional athletes taking part in international competitions, experts involved in cross-border projects, workers supporting EU industries and services, and lorry drivers providing essential transport services to EU businesses.

Alongside the proposed extensions, the Commission has urged EU member states to streamline visa procedures, making them faster and more accessible for skilled workers. Officials believe the changes could help address labor shortages, improve mobility, and strengthen the EU’s global competitiveness.

