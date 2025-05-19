EN
    EU considerably cuts 2025 growth forecast to 1.1 pct

    15:00, 19 May 2025

    The European Commission considerably cut its growth forecast for the EU to 1.1 percent in 2025 and 1.5 percent in 2026, according to its Spring 2025 Economic Forecast published on Monday, citing higher U.S. tariffs and global trade uncertainties, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The European Commission predicted last November that the EU economy would grow by 1.5 percent in 2025 and 1.8 percent in 2026.

    Earlier Kazinform reported, the Eurozone reports $41.2B trade surplus in March, beating forecasts.

    EU Economy World News USA
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
