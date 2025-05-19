EU considerably cuts 2025 growth forecast to 1.1 pct
15:00, 19 May 2025
The European Commission considerably cut its growth forecast for the EU to 1.1 percent in 2025 and 1.5 percent in 2026, according to its Spring 2025 Economic Forecast published on Monday, citing higher U.S. tariffs and global trade uncertainties, Xinhua reports.
The European Commission predicted last November that the EU economy would grow by 1.5 percent in 2025 and 1.8 percent in 2026.
