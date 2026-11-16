EU, Central Asian foreign ministers to meet

According to Kallas, discussions will focus on Black Sea security, regional connectivity, and opportunities to expand cooperation.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, attended by the foreign ministers of all 27 EU member states.

Representatives from Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, as well as the South Caucasus, Moldova, Türkiye, and Ukraine, are expected to participate. Particular attention will be given to strengthening transport and logistics links, enhancing energy security, and developing digital corridors, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council also includes discussions on the situation in Syria, the Middle East, and Ukraine.

Kallas noted the European Union intends to elevate its relationship with Syria to a partnership comparable to its cooperation with other Mediterranean countries.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian states and Georgia at the invitation of Deputy Prime-Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili.