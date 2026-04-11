EU carbon emissions decline 1.3% in 2025
20:24, 11 April 2026
The European Commission announced that carbon dioxide emissions regulated under the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) fell by 1.3 percent in 2025, keeping the bloc on track to meet its 2030 target of a 62 percent reduction, Qazinform News Agency learnt from WAM.
The EU ETS covers about 45 percent of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions, making it the bloc’s primary tool for combating climate change. Under the scheme, companies in manufacturing, power generation, and aviation are required to pay for the carbon dioxide they emit, creating financial incentives to reduce pollution.
It should be noted, Kazakhstan seeks to cut emissions from coal plants by 34% under its new national project.