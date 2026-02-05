EU and Central Asia map out strategic priorities for civil society

According to the report, the event was attended by Eduards Striprais, Special Representative of the European Commission for Central Asia; Saira Yzakova, Deputy Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan; Antje Grave, UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic; Simonneto Siligatto, Director of the UNOPS Office; and representatives of the international organizations Global Gateway, the EU Foundation, EU Civil Society Facility CA, UNOPS, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

The forum opened with welcoming speeches, which addressed strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Central Asian countries, increasing funding and support for youth initiatives, and developing joint projects in the region.

During the forum, participants discussed the current status and prospects of joint projects between the EU and Central Asian countries, as well as measures to create a favorable environment for youth development and strengthen the role of civil society in regional processes.

The main objective of the forum was to identify key challenges and opportunities, formulate strategic priorities across thematic areas, and then develop preliminary recommendations and practical actions for the regional agenda.

The 6th EU Civil Society Forum in Central Asia is a key annual platform for structured dialogue and partnership between civil society, the European Union, and development partners. The forum builds on the results of previous sessions and the work of regional thematic working groups, covering areas such as digital transformation, climate change and environmental protection, youth participation, governance and socially responsible entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment.

It is noted that the forum aims to move from dialogue to specific regional action plans and strengthen the capacity of civil society organizations to promote and implement sustainable change in Central Asia.

As previously reported, Tajikistan and the EU charted a new path for regional collaboration in Central Asia.