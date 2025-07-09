Direct charter flights to Uzbekistan to be launched for tourists from Singapore

During the nine-day tour, tourists from Singapore and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region will visit cities such as Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. They will become acquainted with the country’s history, culture, beautiful nature, and unique architectural monuments, as well as its traditions, customs, and cuisine.

To promote the charter flights, Chan Brothers Travel plans to launch a special marketing campaign and host a series of events highlighting the tourism potential of Uzbekistan at travel exhibitions in Singapore. Additionally, the company intends to send well-known DJs from popular Singaporean radio stations that broadcast in Chinese and Malay languages to Uzbekistan, along with the tourists.

It is expected that this initiative will contribute to increasing tourist traffic from Singapore to Uzbekistan and elevate tourism cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

