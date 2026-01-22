Ethnocultural associations' leaders back Head of State's initiatives

The participants included the following community leaders: Zainuddin Makhuseev, Akbarzhon Ismailov, Taufik Karimov, Narine Mikaelyan, Akhmet Muradov, Yuriy Timoshchenko, Abdulla Ismatullaev, Shavkat Ismailov, Dmitriy Ostankovich, Abilfas Khamedov, Vitaly Tvarionas, and Isidor Borchashvili. The meeting was also attended by members of Parliament Zakirzhan Kuziyev, Yevgeniy Bolgert, Sergey Ponomarev, and Natalya Dementyeva, and Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Marat Azilkhanov.

Photo credit: Akorda

The discussion mainly focused on the initiatives from the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) and the role of ethnocultural associations in key areas of the country’s ongoing political modernization.

Erlan Karin highlighted the vital importance of constitutional reform as key to the nation's steady progress, reaffirming the inviolability of the state policy principle of Unity in Diversity, which serves as the foundation for societal consolidation.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, representatives of the ethnocultural associations noted that the Head of State’s initiatives and decisions in cultural and humanitarian, socio-economic, and political spheres, announced at the Ulttyq Qurultay session, set a unified vision for a new stage of the country's development.

Heads of ethnocultural organizations voiced their support for the Head of State’s initiatives and pledged their active involvement in implementing the nation's forthcoming reforms.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the upcoming constitutional reforms are comparable in scale to adopting an entirely new Constitution.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda on Tuesday with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils