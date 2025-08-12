Ethiopia’s Green Initiative praised by African Union as regional model

Speaking during a joint tree planting campaign in Yeka Sub-City, AU Staff Association President Nouhou Thiam commended Ethiopia’s leadership, describing the initiative as a transformative undertaking executed “in a very perfect way.”

Thiam also emphasised the pressing need for such action, pointing to increasing global climate events such as cyclones and wildfires as urgent reminders to restore ecosystems.

Earlier, Ethiopia set a new national record by planting over 714 million seedlings in a single day as part of the GLI. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised the achievement as a testament to the power of collective action, noting the strong participation from citizens, institutions, and international partners.

The initiative, which has become a cherished national tradition, is part of Ethiopia’s broader goal to plant 7.5 billion trees this rainy season, contributing to a cumulative target of 54 billion by 2026.