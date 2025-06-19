Ethiopia views Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia

The issues were discussed at a meeting between the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, and the Chief of Protocol the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aziza Geleta.

The parties highlighted the strong and mutually beneficial nature of bilateral relations, noting their progressive development and consistent strengthening.

The Kazakh diplomat thoroughly briefed his Ethiopian counterpart on the large-scale reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the efforts aimed at diversifying national economy, developing environmentally friendly technologies, and strengthening civil society. The Ambassador noted Kazakhstan’s consistent contribution to achieving sustainable development goals and addressing global challenges.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Chief of Protocol highly praised Kazakhstan’s recent achievements on its path of reform and expressed confidence in the further deepening of cooperation between the two countries. She reaffirmed Ethiopia’s Kazakhstan recognition of Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia and its readiness to actively engage across a wide range of areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain a continuous dialogue and to organize joint events aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended National Day greetings to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie on May 28.