Ethiopia to build new international airport hub

The aim of the project is to relieve congestion at the current Addis Ababa airport and stimulate regional development. The construction will be carried out with funds from international investors in compliance with environmental standards.

Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said the project will lay the foundation for the future of local aviation. According to him, there are also plans for comprehensive infrastructure development, including the construction of a high-speed railway to provide transfers between the new hub and the existing Addis Ababa airport.

The new airport is conceived as a pan-African project capable of becoming a catalyst for trade and tourism on the continent.






