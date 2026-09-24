Ethiopia targets global leadership in Arabica coffee production

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasised that Ethiopia, known as the birthplace of this variety, should become its leading producer.

To implement this plan, the country intends to attract investment in modern irrigation and coffee processing systems. Ethiopian coffee makes a significant contribution to the country’s development through foreign currency earnings from exports and large-scale initiatives aimed at improving production.

It is noted that measures to increase productivity are leading to substantial annual growth in coffee production volumes. The introduction of modern irrigation systems and mechanised harvesting has improved product quality while also making work easier for farmers.

Coffee producers and exporters note that maintaining high product quality and increasing productivity are key to strengthening competitiveness in the global market. The continuous improvement of Ethiopia’s coffee industry and higher product standards have led to a sharp increase in demand, particularly for speciality coffee varieties.

Earlier, it was reported that coffee from the Guji highland region in southern Ethiopia was sold for a record amount at an online auction. One kilogram was purchased for US$2,376.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Brazilian coffee prices mostly increased in early August as a slow harvest, recovering international quotations and concerns over a possible El Niño event supported the domestic market.