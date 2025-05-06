Ethiopia reforests under Green Legacy Initiative

As global efforts to combat climate change intensify, Ethiopia is emerging as a model of sustainable environmental practices through ambitious reforestation and conservation initiatives.

Adefris Worku, National Coordinator of the Green Legacy Initiative, told ENA, a partner of TV BRICS that the country's forest cover, which had been declining, was now showing signs of recovery.

A study conducted last year found that forest cover has now exceeded 23 percent, he said, noting the economic and environmental significance of this progress.

Adefris added that through the Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia is boosting its income from carbon trading by expanding forest coverage and increasing carbon sequestration capacity.

He also highlighted that Ethiopia's rich biodiversity and favourable ecosystem enhance its potential as a carbon sink, making it an attractive place to invest in climate finance.

Bikila Workneh, an ecosystem researcher and head of the Department of Natural Sciences at Addis Ababa University, supported the significance of the programme.

Ethiopia must enhance its climate diplomacy to ensure initiatives like the Green Legacy Initiative gain the global recognition they deserve, Bikila said, calling for better communication about the country's environmental achievements on the world stage.

