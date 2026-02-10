Ethiopia enforces nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags

According to the country's environmental protection agency, the measure is aimed at protecting citizens' right to a clean environment and reducing the risk of various pollution-related diseases, including cancer. It is noted that plastic can remain in the soil and other environments for more than a hundred years without decomposing, harming nature, and human health.

The Ethiopian authorities have indicated that individuals caught using or storing prohibited plastic bags face fines ranging from US$12.80 to US$32.25. The government has called on citizens to make a personal contribution to reducing plastic pollution.

