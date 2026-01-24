Ocean damage doubles the true cost of climate change

A new study from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego finds that losses linked to coral reefs, fisheries, coastal protection, and ports add nearly $2 trillion a year to the global bill. Until now, most estimates treated the ocean as having little or no economic value.

The research focuses on the social cost of carbon, a tool used to calculate how much damage is caused by each ton of carbon dioxide released into the air. This figure helps governments and institutions judge the real cost of climate policies. When ocean damage is excluded, the cost stands at $51 per ton. Once ocean losses are included, it jumps to $97.2 per ton, a rise of about 91%.

With global carbon dioxide emissions estimated at 41.6 billion tons in 2024, the difference is enormous. The study shows that ignoring ocean damage has left a huge gap in climate finance and policy decisions.

The study examined 4 main areas: coral reefs, mangroves, fisheries, and seaports. Researchers measured direct losses such as falling fish catches and reduced marine trade, as well as declines in tourism and recreation. They also estimated the value of ocean ecosystems that people may never see but still care about, such as healthy reefs and marine life.

Island nations and coastal countries are expected to suffer the most. These places rely heavily on seafood for food and income and are more exposed to warming seas and ocean acidification. The researchers noted that countries least responsible for climate change are often the ones facing the greatest and fastest damage.

Kate Ricke, a co-author of the study, said adding ocean data shows higher risks of poor health and even death in low income countries due to worsening nutrition. She hopes the findings will push governments to invest more in protecting reefs, mangroves, and other coastal systems.

