Eternal friendship: Square symbolizing Kazakh-Russian ties inaugurated in Moscow

The event began with the national anthems of the two countries.

Among those present were Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Andrey Yatskin, conductor Alexander Belyakov, opera singer Maria Mudryak, composer Renat Gaisin, and singers Alisher Karimov and Zarina Altynbayeva.

Photo credit: Bekbau Taimanov / Kazinform

“Today is truly an important and symbolic day. In the very heart of Moscow, we are opening the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square. Undoubtedly, for us, this is not just another square in Moscow, but a significant and logical outcome of many years of mutual respect, sincere trust, and personal friendship between the heads of our states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin. Its symbolism lies in the eternal friendship between our peoples, tested by time and history,” said Aida Balayeva at the ceremony.

Andrey Yatskin noted that the idea to create the square was initiated by the Moscow city government and supported by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This confirms the good-neighborly and strategic nature of relations between Russia and friendly Kazakhstan. It is especially symbolic that we are opening the square on the eve of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's historic state visit to Russia. Tomorrow, talks will be held at the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin. And we are confident that this square will contribute, among other things, to the continuation and preservation of the historical memory and friendship of our peoples,” he said.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had announced the opening of the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square in Moscow.











