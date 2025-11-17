Estonia’s investments in Kazakhstan exceed $128 million

The sides reviewed issues related to trade and investment, digitalization and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics, industrial cooperation, agriculture, critical minerals, as well as education and science.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Estonia a reliable and trusted partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union.

Photo credit: Akorda

“This visit marks a new chapter in the mutually beneficial Kazakh–Estonian partnership. Kazakhstan views Estonia as a crucial partner in the Baltic region and in the European Union as a whole. Estonia’s modern achievements in building an innovative and prosperous state are impressive. Estonia is a leader and a vivid example of creating a digital state, digital government, digital society, openness, transparency, and civic engagement as a whole. We also value Estonia’s consistent commitment to the rule of law, improving the level of education, and sustainable development,” the Kazakh President underscored.

Highlighting the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, President Tokayev stated that a solid partnership has been formed between Kazakhstan and Estonia across all areas. He pointed to the open and constructive nature of political dialogue and the important role of interparliamentary contacts in strengthening mutual understanding.

As the Head of State said, the countries cooperate in international organizations and adhere to similar approaches to key regional and global issues, including ensuring peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Particular attention was given to economic cooperation, which traditionally remains one of the vital elements of bilateral relations.

It was noted that since 2005, Estonia’s direct investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $128 million. Over 80 Estonian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, notably in logistics (CF&S Kazakhstan LLP), postal services (Omniva), and digital services (Bolt).

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the participation of a representative Estonian business delegation demonstrates Tallinn’s genuine interest in expanding cooperation. He expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide comprehensive support to Estonian companies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed that strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties adds meaningful value to the friendship between Kazakhstan and Estonia. Education and science, he said, remain among the most promising fields of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the heads of state held talks at the Presidential Palace Akorda.