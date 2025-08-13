Establishment of UN Hub in Almaty speaks of Kazakhstan’s strategic role, expert

He said it is quite a rare event that speaks of the role and significance the region plays today on the modern global map. He added that Central Asia turns from a periphery to the center of important international processes.

"Now we see that the situation is constantly changing. This includes Afghanistan and the transport corridors that are developing around our region. Today we are practically in the epicenter of very important events," Akimbekov said.

The expert emphasized that for the past 30 years, Kazakhstan has been one of the most convenient places for the development of policies regarding neighboring countries, including Afghanistan and Iran.

He stressed there are many offices of various international companies that work not only in Central Asia but also in the Caucasus and Turkiye. In his view, the UN decision to set up the hub reflects a strategically important position of Kazakhstan and its political role.

"This shows that the United Nations attaches great importance to the role that Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan can play in, say, stabilizing the situation,” he said, adding that development will be an equally important area.

In early August, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited the UN Regional Center in Almaty. The Head of State and the UN Secretary-General took part in the ceremony of signing the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.