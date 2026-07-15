Esports World Cup ends first week with three champions

DarkAngel from Natus Vincere won the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves title, while Japan's UNLIMIT took the Apex Legends championship. Meanwhile, 100 Thieves claimed the VALORANT title after defeating NRG Esports 3-1 in the finals.

Competition in the Dota 2 tournament will continue next week after Team Falcons, Nigma Galaxy, PVISION, and Yandex advanced from their respective groups.

In the Esports World Cup Club Championship, Team Vitality leads the standings with 400 points after its performances in VALORANT and Fatal Fury, with the rankings expected to shift as competition continues in the tournament's second week.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had been officially confirmed as the host of the 2027 World Esports Championship in Astana, cementing its status as an emerging global esports hub.