Astana to host World Esports Championship 2027

The Qazaq CyberSport Federation has officially announced that the World Esports Championship 2027 will be held in Kazakhstan. Astana has been selected as the venue for the world championship.

"This event will become a crucial milestone for the development of the esports industry in the country and will strengthen Kazakhstan's position on the international stage. We are pleased to announce that Kazakhstan has been chosen as the host country for the World Esports Championship 2027, and Astana will be the venue for the world championship," the federation's statement reads.

Photo source: Qazaq CyberSport Federation

The organization also noted that the tournament is an important event for the development of esports in the country and a great honor to host the world's strongest national teams on Kazakh soil.

"Dates, qualification details, quotas, and tournament regulations will be published in due course. Follow our news — all official information will appear on our pages. See you in Astana in 2027," the federation added.

Earlier, it was reported that Canadian electric-truck manufacturer Edison Motors had announced a temporary, company-wide operational pause to coincide with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.