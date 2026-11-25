Returning in the summer of 2027, the tournament will showcase several top-tier competitive games, including Valorant, Fatal Fury, Chess, League of Legends, and Dota 2. Elite teams and players from around the globe will compete for individual game titles as well as the coveted EWC Club Championship.

Further details on the full lineup of games, qualification pathways, competition schedules, and the structure of the Club Championship are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s molodoy helped FURIA secure the third CS2 title in a month.