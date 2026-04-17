Esil River overflows in N Kazakhstan region

According to the North Kazakhstan regional branch of Kazhydromet, water continues to flow into the Esil River near Petropavlovsk. Monitoring data show that peak flooding on smaller rivers in the region occurred on April 2–3, with water levels now steadily declining.

In Kyzylzhar district, the first flood wave is currently passing, with the peak having already passed Novonikolskoye and expected to reach Petropavlovsk on April 19–20.

“According to operational data, as of 12:00 p.m. on April 16, the water level in the Esil River near Petropavlovsk reached 927 cm. Floodwaters have overflowed onto the roadway of the KZ 15-09 Petropavlovsk bypass at the 27th kilometer,” said Natalya Levina, Deputy Director of the North Kazakhstan regional branch of Kazhydromet, during a briefing.

At the Sergeyevskoye Reservoir, the first wave peaked on April 7, when the water level reached 922 cm and overflowed the dam crest by 122 cm — 70 cm below the record level of 1,062 cm recorded in 2025. By midday on April 16, the level had declined to 864 cm, with the overflow reduced to 64 cm.

Meanwhile, renewed rises in water levels have been observed in the Gabit Musirepov and Shal Akyn districts, driven by a second wave arriving from Akmola region via the Zhabay, Kalkutan, and Terisakkan tributaries. The peak is currently near the Derzhavinsk hydrological post and is expected to reach the Sergeyevskoye Reservoir in the early third decade of April, before approaching Petropavlovsk around May 1. Overall, water levels in the Esil River this year are forecast to remain below those recorded in 2024 and 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will continue upgrading its water supply and sewerage systems through general transfers and borrowed funds under the energy and utilities sector modernization national project.