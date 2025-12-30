Erlan Karin: New legislation to build effective crime prevention system

According to Karin, the newly adopted laws are aimed at the practical implementation of the state policy's core principle – Law and Order: on the prevention of offenses, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, and on restrictions on the spread of unlawful content.

As Erlan Karin noted, the legislative changes establish:

administrative liability for the creation and dissemination of illegal content, including materials that incite interethnic or interfaith hatred;

administrative liability for wearing clothing in public places that prevents facial identification;

new measures to protect children from information that may harm their health or development.

– The improvement of legislation is intended to create an effective system for the prevention of offenses, strengthen public order, and guarantee the safety and rights of all citizens, said State Counselor Erlan Karin.

Qazinform reported earlier that the Kazakh President signed the law on crime prevention and amended the Code on administrative offences.