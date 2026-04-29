Erlan Karin holds meeting on strengthening interethnic accord

During the event, which was attended by heads of divisions of the Presidential Administration and representatives of central government agencies, current issues in the field of interethnic relations were discussed.

Karin placed special emphasis on the practical implementation of the principles and norms of the new Constitution, as well as on developing unified approaches to ensuring social accord.

Following the meeting, specific tasks were set before the government agencies aimed at consolidating efforts to strengthen unity and stability in society.

Earlier, State Counselor Erlan Karin announced Kazakhstan has strengthened its anti-corruption norms at the constitutional level during a regular session of the Anti-Corruption.