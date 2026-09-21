Erlan Karin awards WTT Star Contender winners in Astana

"Another major international table tennis tournament has taken place in the country. Astana hosted a WTT Star Contender event for the first time. The competition was held as part of the Open Cup of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Karin wrote in a post on Instagram.

The tournament brought together 160 athletes from 29 countries. Erlan Karin noted that he attended the finals and took part in the awards ceremony for the winners and medalists.

According to him, hosting a tournament of this scale in Kazakhstan is highly significant.

"First, it encourages young people to take up sports and boosts their interest in table tennis," the Vice President noted.

Karin also emphasized the competition's importance ahead of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, which Kazakhstan will host in 2027.

"Today's tournament served as a kind of preparation for the world championships," he wrote.

Kazakhstan will become the first Central Asian country to host the World Table Tennis Championships.

The Open Cup of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in table tennis was held in Astana from September 15 to 20, 2026, at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace.