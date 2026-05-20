Astana to host ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in 2027

On May 20, the official presentation took place at the ADD Table Tennis Center Astana. The event marked the launch of an international campaign to prepare Kazakhstan for hosting the championships under the auspices of the ITTF.

According to Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharasbayev, Kazakhstan will host seven international Olympic sports tournaments in 2027. One of them is the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Astana, scheduled for May.

"The capital was chosen for several reasons. First, it has major sports facilities that meet international requirements. A special technical delegation from the International Table Tennis Federation has already conducted an inspection and highly rated the tournament venues. Today, Kazakhstan, and Astana in particular, has all the resources to host competitions of this level," the Deputy Minister emphasized.

Photo credit: Aigerim Dyuissembay/Qazinform

It is expected that around 1,000 athletes from over 100 countries will compete in the Championships. Matches will be held at the Barys Arena and the Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex.

"I want to point out that this is a ranking event. The Los Angeles Olympic Games will take place just a year after it, and our athletes will have an excellent opportunity to prove themselves at a high level, earn important ranking points, and represent the country with distinction at the Games," Serik Zharasbayev said.

Experts say hosting such a high-level tournament will help Kazakhstani table tennis players climb the international rankings. Moreover, major international competitions will give an additional boost to the development of tourism and business in the country.

Earlier, the Kazakhstan table tennis team secured five medals at the WTT Youth Contender.