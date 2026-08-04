Erlan Karin: Aral-Caspian Highway will have transcontinental significance

"Today we have witnessed a major historic event. On the instructions of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, construction has begun on several strategically important projects. The roads from Kyzylorda to Saksaulsk and from Saksaulsk to Ulgaissyn will be upgraded, while an entirely new highway will be built from Saksaulsk to Beineu,” Karin wrote on his Instagram.

"The President first proposed the construction of the Beineu-Saksaulsk road in 2021 during a meeting in Aktau. Since then, extensive work has been carried out, including technical studies, feasibility assessments, and the identification of funding sources. Today, construction has officially begun,” he noted.

Karin said the project stands out for several reasons.

"First, this is a completely new road. While previous projects mainly focused on reconstructing or expanding existing highways, the Beineu-Saksaulsk route will be built through an area where no road previously existed. As a result, a new highway will appear on Kazakhstan's map. The project will provide valuable experience and present a significant challenge for domestic builders and road specialists. Second, Kazakhstan's major transport routes have historically been built primarily along a north-south axis. Under the President's vision, the country's transport system is being transformed by placing greater emphasis on east-west connectivity between regions. Third, the project is of exceptional importance for the Mangystau region. Previously, travel to Aktau required a lengthy bypass through the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions, creating considerable logistical challenges," he said.

According to Karin, the new direct highway will significantly improve connectivity between the southern and central regions and Mangystau. It will facilitate the transportation of goods and food supplies, improve passenger traffic, and strengthen regional economic ties.

"The socioeconomic significance of the Beineu-Saksaulsk road is truly enormous," he said.

Karin added that, given the route's regional and transcontinental importance, President Tokayev proposed naming it the Aral-Caspian Highway.

"This presidential initiative, which carries great historical significance, will substantially enhance the country's potential and benefit millions of people. Such ambitious projects clearly demonstrate that Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. As the Head of State emphasized, Kazakhstan is becoming one large construction site," Karin concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a teleconference dedicated to the launch of construction of the Kyzylorda-Saksaulsk, Ulgaissyn-Saksaulsk, and Beineu-Saksaulsk highways.