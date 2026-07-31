Karin outlines measures to shape new public ethic

Erlan Karin emphasized that the development of society's internal culture is one of the key conditions for the country's further development.

"Today, conflicts in society arise not from real contradictions but from misbehavior, poor manners, and disregard for common courtesy," Karin wrote on Facebook.

That is why, according to him, shaping a new public ethic is becoming one of the most important state priorities at present.

He said that conflicts in society can be prevented primarily through developing personal culture – respect for others, conscientious work, respect for the law, and maintaining cleanliness and public order.

Karin underlined that changing public habits and improving the quality of the nation cannot be achieved through slogans or ideological campaigns. In his view, lasting change can only be achieved through the consistent implementation of concrete measures. He added that it is no coincidence that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is prioritizing this issue.

In this regard, Erlan Karin noted that a range of comprehensive measures is already being implemented under the Head of State's instructions. These include the unified educational program "Adal Azamat" ("honest citizen" in Kazakh) in schools, a law against vandalism, stronger protections for natural sites, rules regulating face coverings in public places, a ban on swearing in public, stricter traffic rules, and penalties for humiliating citizens on social media.

He also highlighted the role of legal mechanisms in shaping the new public ethic. As an example, Karin cited the Interior Ministry's practice of holding social media users accountable for illegal and provocative stunts done for attention, as well as the creators of dangerous pranks. He said this practice would serve as a lesson for other potential offenders.

Earlier, Erlan Karin stated that the Taza Qazaqstan initiative became a pillar of the country’s new public ethic.