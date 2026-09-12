Erlan Karin announces updates to Adal Azamat program for schools in Kazakhstan

The changes are linked to the adoption of the new Constitution and the promotion of a reading culture in society.

Adal Azamat was developed at the instruction of the Head of State and introduced in all educational institutions.

According to Erlan Karin, the program aims to instill diligence, integrity, pursuit of knowledge, responsibility, and neatness among students.

“It is important to constantly update the content of the Adal Azamat program in line with new societal demands and fundamental changes. Following the President’s directive, updates are being made to the program and its brand book, connected to the adoption of the new Constitution and the promotion of reading culture,” Karin noted.

In 2026, the program is expected to cover 2,000 schools nationwide.

In Astana, work is planned in 120 schools, with 90 already implementing the program.

The unified program and design code are intended to shape a new system of public ethics, fostering discipline, cleanliness, and progressive values among the younger generation.

The program is also being introduced in private schools, with plans for further expansion and the creation of a unified design code for educational institutions in 2026.

Last year, Karin urged to expand Adal Azamat program to all educational facilities.