Eric Dane, star of Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, dies at 53 after ALS battle

Dane announced in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disease that weakens muscles and eventually affects the ability to move, speak and breathe. Each year, ALS is diagnosed in about 1.7 to 2.2 out of every 100,000 people.

He later spoke openly about his symptoms, recalling that weakness in his right hand was the first sign that something was wrong. After months of medical consultations, he received the diagnosis, which he once said he would never forget.

Despite the illness, Dane continued working. He filmed projects including the third season of Euphoria and said acting helped him stay focused. He acknowledged the physical toll of the disease but remained vocal about the importance of raising awareness and pushing for better treatment and research funding.

Born in San Francisco on Nov. 9, 1972, Dane moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting after high school. He appeared in guest roles on shows such as Saved by the Bell, Charmed and Gideon's Crossing before landing his breakthrough role in 2006 as Dr. Mark Sloan, known to fans as McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy. Originally introduced for a brief arc, the character became a central figure on the long-running series from 2006 to 2012 and briefly returned in 2021.

Dane later took on darker roles, including Cal Jacobs on Euphoria and Tom Chandler, a Navy captain, in the TNT drama The Last Ship. Production on The Last Ship was paused in 2017 as he sought treatment for depression.

In addition to television, he appeared in films including X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me and Burlesque.

Dane had been preparing for the release of his memoir, “Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments,” scheduled for publication in late 2026. The book reflects on important moments in his life, from his early career to fatherhood and his ALS diagnosis.

He married Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. Although the couple separated and filed for divorce in 2018, the petition was later dismissed. Both described their bond as strong and family focused, and Dane often spoke about relying on her support during his illness.

Dane is survived by Gayheart and their two daughters.

