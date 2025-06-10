Environment Agency- Abu Dhabi records 97.4% Sustainable Fisheries Index

EAD has achieved an increase in the Sustainable Fisheries Index, reaching 97.4 percent by the end of 2024, up from just 8.9 percent in 2018. This performance reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainable fisheries management.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment and the diligent efforts of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to safeguard our natural wealth and optimise sustainable marine resource stewardship. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to strike a harmonious balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, serving as a global model for confronting environmental challenges for a prosperous and resilient future.”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “The significant progress recorded in the Sustainable Fisheries Index underscores Abu Dhabi’s leadership in environmental conservation. We are committed to deploying best-in-class management practices and leveraging scientific capabilities to restore fish populations and protect marine ecosystems. This success affirms the importance of evidence-based policy and global best practices in conserving our natural heritage for future generations.”

EAD’s recent monitoring efforts also yielded notable findings that further validate the success of its marine sustainability agenda. These include the landing of 55 nuaimi fish– a species rarely sighted in recent years – as well as the first recorded presence of the white-spotted grouper in Abu Dhabi, now officially registered on the international Fish Base database.

Additional sightings include rare species such as the large-scaled triggerfish and the spotted oceanic triggerfish, as well as the general presence of larger fish, indicating healthier marine ecosystems.

EAD has implemented a comprehensive series of internationally aligned policies for fish stock recovery. These measures include regulating commercial fishing activities through sustainable methods, as well as implementing new regulations for recreational fishing.

The agency has also established six marine reserves within the Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network where fishing is regulated, enhanced sustainable aquaculture and fish stocks through coral culture and artificial reefs as part of the Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens initiative.

