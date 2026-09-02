Enrique Iglesias lands in Kazakh capital
13:29, 2 September 2026
World-renowned Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias arrived in the Kazakh capital, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In a video on his Instagram account, he shared the final preparations for the upcoming concert at the Astana Arena Stadium.
As written before, Enrique Iglesias will perform on September 3 at the Astana Arena Stadium and the Central Stadium of Almaty on September 5.
Notably, Enrique Iglesias surprised fans with a Kazakh phrase ahead of concerts in Astana and Almaty.