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    Enrique Iglesias lands in Kazakh capital

    13:29, 2 September 2026

    World-renowned Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias arrived in the Kazakh capital, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Enrique Iglesias lands in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: enriqueiglesias / Instagram

    In a video on his Instagram account, he shared the final preparations for the upcoming concert at the Astana Arena Stadium.

    As written before, Enrique Iglesias will perform on September 3 at the Astana Arena Stadium and the Central Stadium of Almaty on September 5.

    Notably, Enrique Iglesias surprised fans with a Kazakh phrase ahead of concerts in Astana and Almaty.

    Art Entertainment Music Kazakhstan Spain
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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