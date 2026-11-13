Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced that up to £15 million from the Every Child Can programme would support National Theatre Nationwide, a four-year partnership between the National Theatre and 12 regional theatres across England. The initiative aims to make theatre more accessible, particularly for young people who face barriers because of their location or family circumstances.

The programme will combine touring productions with workshops and training in acting, directing, playwriting and backstage roles. Productions for young audiences will visit 400 schools, while a Skills Roadshow will bring creative career opportunities to areas without theatres.

Young people will also help shape the initiative through a new Nationwide Youth Council. A separate music theatre programme will enable local participants to create and perform original productions in their communities.

The additional funding comes as the government expands its Every Child Can programme with £106 million from the Dormant Assets Scheme, bringing its total funding to £238.5 million. A further £173 million will become available to organisations across England in 2027 to expand enrichment opportunities in areas such as arts and culture, sport, nature and outdoor activities.

The announcement was made at the National Theatre in London, where Nandy was joined by actors and young performers. Sir Ian McKellen welcomed the initiative, saying it would give young audiences outside London the opportunity to experience theatre close to home.

The government is also investing £450 million through its Youth Matters Fund to improve youth facilities and expand access to activities, including sport, music and volunteering. The first phase will provide £20.7 million to 60 local authority areas across England.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a school offering British educational programs might be established in Alatau city, with joint teacher-training initiatives planned.