Energy Ministry expects oil and gas condensate output to reduce this year
16:19, 11 March 2026
Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced today Kazakhstan’s oil and gas condensate output is likely to be below the plan in 2026, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The economic development plan sets the target of 100.5 million tons (for 2026 – the editor’s note). I think it is due to the events that took place late last year and early this year. By this I mean the attacks on the CPC and Tengiz. The figure will be somewhere around 96-98 million tons, said the minister.
Akkenzhenov explained this includes total production of oil, gas condensate, and light hydrocarbon mixtures.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield has resumed crude oil production.