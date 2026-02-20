Energy, mining and quarrying sectors help fuel Mongolia’s industrial output surge in January

Most of the growth was attributed to a 68 percent rise (MNT1.8tn) in the mining and quarrying sector, as well as a 34.3 percent increase (MNT95.3bn) in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector.

Preliminary data indicated mining and quarrying output totaled 4.4 trillion Mongolian tugriks in January. The National Statistics Office said the growth was largely driven by a 2.2-fold increase (MNT1.4tn) in metal ore mining and a 29.9 percent rise (MNT396.4bn) in hard coal and lignite mining.

The data showed the volume of iron ore and copper concentrate (in metal content) output as well as production of hard coal and iron ore rise between 3.5 percent and 2.3-fold year on year, while manufacturing of unrefined gold, crude oil, fluorspar, lignite, silver, and zinc concentrate drop by 2.5 to 89.1 percent.

Mongolia’s industrial sales rose to 8 trillion Mongolian tugriks in January, 2.4 times higher than the same period last year, with mining sector sales making up the bulk of the increase - 2.8 times (4.4 trillion Mongolian tugriks).

The data showed 6.4 trillion Mongolian tugriks worth of industrial products were shipped to foreign markets, including 6.3 trillion Mongolian tugriks worth of products from the mining and quarrying sector.

Of the total mining exports, coal represented 26.5 percent, metal ores - 71.7 percent, crude oil - 0.9 percent, and other mineral products - 0.9 percent.

