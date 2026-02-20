Turkmenistan reports industrial and agricultural production growth in 2025

The data was presented by Chairman of the State Committee for Statistics Dovletgeldi Amanmuhammedov at a government meeting on country’s 2025 performance, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhammedov.

Compared with 2024, production of diesel fuel grew by 9.8%, gasoline by 6.2%, kerosene by 5.4%, petroleum bitumen by 26.4%, liquefied hydrocarbon gases by 5.2%, cement by 40.9%, rebar and metal products by 22.3%.

Cotton yarn output increased by 11%, and cotton fabric by 16.7%. Cargo transport rose by 3.7%, passenger transport by 5.3%, and communications services by 19.6%.