Energy, gas and AI: Putin outlines key areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this in his article Russia-Kazakhstan: An Alliance at the Heart of Eurasia, published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

“Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the energy sector is developing actively. Through the work of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, more than 80% of Kazakhstan’s total oil exports to the global markets are supplied via Russian territory. To ensure a stable energy supply for the country - with the participation of Gazprom - plans are underway to optimize and expand the national gas transportation infrastructure. In addition, Russian businesses are offering their Kazakhstani partners advanced technologies and unique innovations in the field of alternative and clean energy,” he noted.

He also highlighted the expansion of digital cooperation and the implementation of IT solutions across various sectors of the economy and public administration.

“Innovative software products from major Russian IT companies are in high demand on the Kazakhstani market. Joint projects include the implementation of state-of-the-art digital platforms and solutions, including those based on artificial intelligence, in the fields of industry and agriculture, logistics and transport, central and local government, taxation, education and healthcare," Vladimir Putin pointed out.

Earlier, in his article, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries rest on the unshakeable principles of mutual respect and trust, serving as an important factor in ensuring peace, stability and socio-economic development across the entire Eurasian region.