An estimated 22 million people worldwide are also living in situations of forced marriage, more than two-thirds of them women and girls.

Child, early and forced marriage can deprive girls of education and economic opportunities, threaten their physical and mental health, and expose them to gender-based violence, including sexual violence and exploitation. These practices also restrict their ability to make decisions about their own lives and exercise their fundamental rights.

According to UNICEF, the proportion of women who were married as children declined from 25% to approximately 21% over the past decade, helping prevent an estimated 25 million child marriages. However, progress remains too slow to meet the United Nations' 2030 target. At the current rate, eliminating child marriage could take another 300 years, while the rate of progress would need to increase 12-fold to achieve the goal by 2030.

South Asia accounts for the largest share of women and girls married as children, with 285 million, or 44% of the global total. Sub-Saharan Africa follows with 115 million, representing 18%.

The United Nations marks the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage on November 27 to raise awareness, mobilize political support and strengthen efforts to protect the rights of women and girls.

Child, early & forced marriage is a human rights violation. On the 1st-ever Int'l Day for the Elimination of Child, Early & Forced Marriage, join us in calling for an end to these harmful practices & greater action to uphold the rights of those affected. https://t.co/9ftNzlyGdz https://t.co/Xq73Xyq5cz — United Nations (@UN) November 27, 2026

The UN General Assembly proclaimed the observance through resolution A/RES/80/309, adopted on September 4, 2026. The resolution recognizes that these practices violate human rights and disproportionately affect women and girls, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

It encourages Member States to develop and implement comprehensive, multisectoral national strategies and action plans and calls for greater investment in quality education for girls. It also emphasizes the importance of helping married girls and young women continue or return to education and empowering women and girls to prevent these practices.

The resolution further recognizes that these practices may also involve informal unions that are not registered or recognized by religious, customary or state authorities, urging countries to address such arrangements in their national prevention programmes.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development calls for the elimination of harmful practices, including child, early and forced marriage, under Sustainable Development Goal 5, Target 5.3.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France had launched an international initiative to make children's rights and well-being a global priority, bringing together more than 56 countries, eight international organizations and around 20 civil society and private sector partners.