The ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, beginning at 5 p.m. local time (0000 GMT Tuesday). It will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock in the United States.

The awards recognize television programming that aired between June 2025 and May 2026. The Creative Arts Emmys, which recognize technical achievements, guest acting and other categories, were held on September 5-6.

Who is hosting?

Actor Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will host the ceremony. She will become the first woman to host the Emmys solo in 15 years.

Hargitay, who is herself an Emmy winner, recently received two additional trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys for a documentary about her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield.

Which shows are leading contenders?

The Pitt, a hospital emergency-room drama starring Noah Wyle, leads all programs with 25 nominations. After winning the top drama award last year in its debut season, the series is a favorite to win again.

Hacks, starring Jean Smart as a veteran comedian and Hannah Einbinder as her younger writing partner, follows with 24 nominations and is competing for comedy honors.

Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay, a comedy set on an idyllic New England island hiding a dark secret, and Pluribus, a science-fiction drama about a woman seemingly immune to a mysterious force transforming humanity, are also among the most-nominated shows.

Netflix’s Beef and HBO’s DTF St. Louis are among the leading contenders in the limited-series categories.

Who are the acting frontrunners?

Several established stars could add to their Emmy wins, while others are seeking their first victories.

Jean Smart is looking to continue her success with Hacks, while Noah Wyle is among the leading acting contenders for The Pitt. Rhea Seehorn is also drawing attention for her performance in Pluribus.

Veteran actor Harrison Ford, 84, is nominated for his first Emmy for his supporting role in Shrinking.

Zendaya is also in contention for the final season of Euphoria. She is part of a drama acting field that includes several previous Emmy winners.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the annual Academy Awards ceremony would relocate from Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles starting in 2029.