Emmys 2025 winners list: Adolescence triumphs, Severance falls short

Adolescence

In contrast, Adolescence dominated the limited series field. It won Best Limited Series, Lead Actor for Stephen Graham, Supporting Actress for Erin Doherty, Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper, and Directing for Philip Barantini. With five wins, it became the night’s biggest overall victor.

The Pitt

The Pitt turned major nominations into three significant wins: Best Drama Series and Lead Actor for Noah Wyle. Katherine LaNasa also added Supporting Actress in a drama series, making the show one of the night’s strongest performers.

The Studio

Comedy was dominated by The Studio, which turned its nominations into a commanding performance: Best Comedy Series, Lead Actor for Seth Rogen, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy. Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara were nominated in Supporting Actress but lost out.

Severance

Apple TV+’s dystopian drama Severance was among the most nominated shows, with nods across acting, writing, and directing. Yet it only secured two acting trophies: Britt Lower as Lead Actress in a Drama and Tramell Tillman as Supporting Actor in a drama series.

The Penguin

HBO’s The Penguin secured Cristin Milioti’s win for Lead Actress. Still, Colin Farrell lost in the Lead Actor in a Limited Series category. The show also missed out in Supporting Actress, where Deirdre O’Connell competed, and in directing, where both Helen Shaver and Jennifer Getzinger had been nominated.

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman’s acclaimed turn in Slow Horses did not bring him the Lead Actor award. Slow Horses avoided going home empty-handed thanks to Adam Randall’s victory for Directing in a Drama Series. His work triumphed over a competitive slate that included Janus Metz (Andor), Amanda Marsalis and John Wells (The Pitt), Jessica Lee and Ben Stiller (Severance), and Mike White (The White Lotus).

The Last of Us

One of the year’s most-watched series, The Last of Us had high-profile nominations for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Yet, it left without a single award.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus once again arrived with multiple nominations in acting categories and directing, but walked away empty-handed.

The Bear

The critical darling The Bear had nods across acting and directing, yet walked away empty-handed.

Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker’s anthology series was nominated for writing and acting but did not secure a victory.

