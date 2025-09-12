CineCrossroads: “Severance,” “Rocco and His Brothers,” and “Ne Zha”

Series of the week — Severance, Season 2

Apple TV+ once again immerses viewers in the mysterious and unsettling world of Severance. The second season continues the story of Lumon employees whose memories are strictly divided between work and personal life. Mark (Adam Scott) and his colleagues plunge deeper into the company’s secrets, raising questions about freedom, identity, and the cost of choice.

Severance is not only a sharp thriller but also a philosophical drama exploring the boundaries of human memory and private life. Its atmospheric direction and stylish visuals make it one of the most talked-about premieres of the season. The series recently became an Emmy front-runner, earning 27 nominations.

Classic pick — Rocco and His Brothers (1960)

In his monumental drama, Luchino Visconti tells the story of the Parondi family from southern Italy trying to find their place in bustling Milan. The brothers’ lives unfold like five chapters of a saga, centered on the tragic clash between Simone (Renato Salvatori) and Rocco (Alain Delon).

The film stands out for its emotional depth, masterful performances, and its interweaving of personal drama with social contrasts. It is a story of family as a single organism, where the fall of one member threatens the balance of all. Rocco and His Brothers is a pinnacle of Italian neorealism and a landmark of European cinema.

Family choice — Ne Zha (2019)

This Chinese animated blockbuster transports viewers into a world of myths and legends. Born with demonic powers, Ne Zha faces rejection and loneliness, but his struggle against fate and search for friendship turn the tale into an inspiring, heartwarming adventure.

Vivid animation, humor, and plot twists almost every ten minutes make Ne Zha a thrilling family film. At its core is the message that love and care can overcome prejudice and inner demons.

The story draws deeply from Chinese mythology, weaving in ancient legends of gods, demons, and rebirth. Death here is portrayed differently than in Western tradition — not only as an end, but as a passage, a trial that can open a new path. This philosophy gives the film its unique atmosphere, resonating with both children and adults.

