Emirates to accept cryptocurrency payments starting in 2026

Under the agreement, Crypto.com Pay is expected to become one of the available payment options as early as next year. The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, and Mohammed Al Hakim, President of Crypto.com’s UAE operations. The MoU was signed on behalf of Emirates by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“Partnering with Crypto.com to integrate cryptocurrency into our digital payments system reflects Emirates’ commitment to meeting evolving customer preferences, in addition to tapping into younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies. This strategic move is in line with Dubai’s vision to be at the forefront of financial innovation while at the same time providing our customers with greater flexibility and choice in how they transact with Emirates,” says Adnan Kazim.

Crypto.com expressed confidence that its partnership with Emirates will boost the growth of digital assets in the region.

“As we continue to expand the everyday use case for crypto, integration with exceptional partners such as Emirates will bring real momentum to the digital asset industry and enable both companies to offer genuine innovative finance solutions for our customers,” noted Eric Anziani, President and COO, Crypto.com.

In addition to the technical integration, the two companies plan to launch joint marketing campaigns to promote this new payment option to customers.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the price of Bitcoin had hit a fresh all-time high as it rose to $112,000.