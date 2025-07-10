EN
    Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high as it reaches $112,000 — Binance platform data

    11:58, 10 July 2025

    The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as it rose to $112,000, according to Binance platform data, TASS reports. 

    Фото: freepik

    As of 10:55 p.m. Moscow time (7:56 p.m. GMT) the Bitcoin price was up by 3.03% at $111,999. By 07:55 a.m. Moscow time (4:13 a.m. GMT) the price of the cryptocurrency rose by 2.37% and traded at $111,115.

    The last time the price of Bitcoin reached $111.98 was on May 22, 2025.

    Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.

    Last December Bitcoin broke $100,000 barrier first time in history.

     

