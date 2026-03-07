Emirates anticipates return to 100% of its network within coming days

In a statement today, an Emirates spokesperson said, "Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care."

He added, " Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule while working to restore full network operations."

The statement added that yesterday, Emirates carried approximately 30,000 passengers out of Dubai. By tomorrow, 7 March, Emirates will have 106 return daily flights operating to 83 destinations, representing almost 60% of our route network.

It also indicated that in certain high-demand markets, Emirates has significantly scaled up its operations. In the UK alone, the airline will be operating 11 daily flights across five airports by 7th March, reflecting the strength of travel demand between the UAE and UK.

• Additional capacity is being deployed across India, with Emirates scaling up to 22 daily flights, serving all nine of its Indian gateways by tomorrow 7th March.

• In the United States, Emirates currently operates to seven of its American gateways, ensuring continued connectivity between the US and the UAE during this period.

The airline further stated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt its operations accordingly. "We urge all customers to check emirates.com and our official social media channels, where we will publish the latest updates as they become available," it concluded.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed over 3,300 Kazakhstanis had returned home from the Middle East.