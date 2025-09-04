Emergency Situations Ministry announces appointment of directors to two bodies

Born in 1982 in Shymkent city, Zhapsarbay Sultanbekov brings years of experience in public service, private practice, and the banking sector to his new role as director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research. He formerly held the position of deputy head of Kazselezashchita.

The move to appoint a new director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research aims at boosting the Center’s potential, advancing scientific research, as well as improving the seismic risk monitoring and warning system in the country, said the Ministry.

In another decree, Aslan Sabyrzhanuly has been named as director of Kazselezashchita state institution under the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1983 in Almaty, Sabyrzhanuly worked in public and private structures during different years. His previous position was director of Seldenkorgau Kurylys, a republican state enterprise of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Earlier, Kazakhstan had named new Vice Minister of Emergency Situations.