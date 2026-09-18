Elvira Azimova reappointed as Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court chair
10:10, 18 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday signed a decree, reappointing Elvira Azimova as chair of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved a series of personnel appointments within the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.