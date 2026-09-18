EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Elvira Azimova reappointed as Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court chair

    10:10, 18 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday signed a decree, reappointing Elvira Azimova as chair of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Elvira Azimova reappointed as Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court chair
    Photo credit: Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved a series of personnel appointments within the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    Appointments Courts President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All