Elusive lynx spotted in Kazakhstan's Ertis Ormany Nature Reserve

According to the reserve, around 70 lynxes live in its forests, but sightings of these elusive predators in the wild are extremely rare.

"Agile and remarkably elusive, the lynx is one of the forest's most mysterious predators. It moves almost silently through the trees and rarely allows itself to be seen by humans. Its keen hearing, powerful paws, and camouflaged coat help it remain virtually undetectable in its natural habitat," the reserve said.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.