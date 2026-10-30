Elusive lynx spotted in Kazakhstan's Ertis Ormany Nature Reserve
22:05, 30 October 2026
A rare sighting of a lynx has been captured on camera by staff at the Ertis Ormany Nature Reserve in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the reserve, around 70 lynxes live in its forests, but sightings of these elusive predators in the wild are extremely rare.
"Agile and remarkably elusive, the lynx is one of the forest's most mysterious predators. It moves almost silently through the trees and rarely allows itself to be seen by humans. Its keen hearing, powerful paws, and camouflaged coat help it remain virtually undetectable in its natural habitat," the reserve said.
Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.