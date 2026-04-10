Pavel Durov criticizes WhatsApp

Durov noted: “WhatsApp’s ‘encryption’ may be the biggest consumer fraud in history - deceiving billions of users. Despite its claims, it reads users’ messages and shares them with third parties. Telegram has never done this - and never will.”

According to Durov, despite claims of end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp allegedly has the ability to access users’ messages and share data with third parties.

Representatives of WhatsApp have repeatedly emphasized that the service uses end-to-end encryption by default, making message content inaccessible to third parties, including the company itself. At the same time, experts note that privacy concerns may relate not only to message content, but also to metadata, as well as complaint-handling and moderation mechanisms.

No official response from WhatsApp had been issued at the time of publication.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that WhatsApp introduced a new feature called Group Message History.