Elon Musk’s Starbase set to become official Texas City

Voters in the area approved the incorporation in a Saturday election, with preliminary results showing 212 votes in favor and 6 against. Most of the 283 eligible voters are SpaceX employees. The announcement was made by Musk on social media, where he declared, “Starbase, Texas is now a real city!”

The new city covers about 1.6 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) and was sparsely populated before SpaceX began acquiring land there in 2012. The government of Starbase will consist of a mayor and two commissioners, who will manage local issues like planning and taxation. The city’s first mayor will be Bobby Peden, a SpaceX vice president, who ran unopposed. The two commissioner seats will also be filled by SpaceX-related candidates.

Starbase will be classified as a Type C city, a category for municipalities with fewer than 5,000 people, allowing local officials to levy a property tax of up to 1.5%. There is also a state bill in progress that could give Starbase control over local highway closures and access to nearby Boca Chica Beach during SpaceX launches, which has raised concerns from county officials, particularly in Cameron County, which manages the area.

Since SpaceX’s arrival, the area has seen significant development, with company housing and facilities, as well as Musk’s own residence. However, not all residents are in favor of the city’s creation. Some have raised concerns about environmental damage caused by the company, such as light pollution, waste disposal, and debris from rocket launches. SpaceX was fined nearly $150,000 in 2024 for wastewater violations.

Environmental groups continue to criticize SpaceX’s impact on local wildlife. While Musk has moved much of his operations from California to Texas, his expansion plans, especially in Starbase, have sparked a mix of excitement and controversy.

